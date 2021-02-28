Don Wayne Johnson

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. -- Don Wayne Johnson was born in 1941 in Orangeburg, the second of five boys, to Theodore and Myrtle Johnson.

He played football, basketball and baseball at Orangeburg High School, where he earned the nickname "Jet" -- an endearing name his family still calls him to this day. He was also senior class president.

Don received a bachelor's degree in economics from Wofford University, where he was vice president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, junior class president and president of Blue Key Honor Society.

Don met his future wife, Charlotte "Cindy" Cole, on spring break and it was love at first sight. Their love affair lasted almost 60 years. Daughters Pamela and Mia were followed by sons, Michael and David.

Don worked at the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank and later was the corporate group manager for Life of Virginia Insurance Company. After a career change into manufacturing, he worked in management for Bausch & Lomb, United Technologies and concluded his career at North American Lighting as the Muscle Shoals, Ala., plant manager.

Don was a constant source of strength and stability. Family was most important to him and every vacation he planned was a family adventure. He never took a golfing, hunting or fishing vacation with "the guys." His family was his purpose and he gave us an incredible life. We are so proud of all that he accomplished.

Sadly, Don was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. We found a note he wrote when struggling with memory loss stating that, though he didn't understand what was happening, he loved God and knew he'd be in Heaven someday. As a member of Tuscumbia Methodist Church, he volunteered for the Shepherd's Table Worship Program. Don also served his community as a member of the Muscle Shoals Zoning & Planning Board.

Don passed away on Valentine's Day at home surrounded by his loving family. We take comfort knowing he is now in heaven with his firstborn son, Michael; his parents; brothers, Glen, Al and Ted; and his beloved mother-in-law, Eileen, who all pre-deceased him.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughters, Pamela and Mia; son, David; granddaughters, Riley and Michal; and his brother, Dicky.

Due to severe weather conditions Colbert Memorial Chapel was closed, so a private memorial was held. The family invites respects to be made through the Chapel website at colbertmemorial.com.