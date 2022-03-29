Menu
Donald Brian Cashin
Donald Brian Cashin

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. -- Donald Brian Cashin, 75, of Watkinsville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, March 25, 2022.

Don is survived by his wife, Sharon; his son, Matthew Cashin (Laura) and grandchildren Sarah and Daniel of Florence; his sister, Jane Cashin Murphy of Simpsonville, and her son, Jack Murphy of Nashville, Tennessee.

A celebration of Don's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home, with Chaplain Kevin "Chappy" Hynes officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Don's name to the National Parks Foundation at https:/www.nationalparks.org.

Online condolences and full obituary at BernsteinFuneralHome.com.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA
Mar
29
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA
