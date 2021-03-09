Menu
Donald Sistrunk Jr.
Donald Sistrunk Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Donald Sistrunk Jr., 33, of Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Ray Shuler is officiating.

Mr. Sistrunk passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his father, Donald Sistrunk Sr., 520 Riggs St., Orangeburg; (803) 378-5476 and his mother, Stephanie Sistrunk, 130 Maxcy St., Orangeburg; (803) 308-5729, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family you all have my deepest sympathy. May you all find peace and comfort .
Tonya Williams
March 18, 2021
Condolences to the Sistrunk family on your loss. Peace and comfort be yours.
John & Janet Fields
March 15, 2021
Heart felt sympathy goes out to the Sistrunk family. Mr. & Mrs. Herbert L Snell
Janice Zeigler-Snell
March 14, 2021
Heartfelt Condolence´s,the Miller family
Mr.Mrs.John Dorothy Miller Jr.
March 13, 2021
My heart & prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of bereavement. He was my best friend/brother and we shared a lot of memories that i will cherish for the rest of my life. His legacy will live on through his beautiful daughter and his loved ones. Dee will truly be missed, my family and i send our most sincere condolences. I LOVE YOU DEE!
Courtney Dunn & Family
March 13, 2021
My heart goes out to Dee & the entire Sistrunk Family our families have known one another over 50 years so this is tough on everyone.. Dee will truly be missed and as a whole we will continue to carry on with love in your absence all the while cherishing your memory.. We will continue to love Dee and the Sistrunk Family throughout these tough times and beyond.
Baxter Bowman Family
March 12, 2021
My condolences to the family in this time of bereavement keeping y´all in my prayers!!!
Gloria Bonaparte
March 10, 2021
Step & Family - We are never prepared for the loss of a loved one, but God is always prepared to help us through that loss. May His presence begin the healing in your heart & soul,and may His love surround you with the comfort only He can give. You have Our Deepest Condolences!
The Gardner Family
March 9, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy Sorry For Your Loss. Polite And Green Family.
Brenda Polite
March 9, 2021
May our prayers, thoughts, actions and sympathies help sustain the Family at this time of sorrow.
Georgia M. Fludd, Santee, S C
March 9, 2021
My condolence to you and your family lean toward God for all your strength during this difficult time
Louise Plush
March 9, 2021
