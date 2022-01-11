Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dondra Delk Goff
FUNERAL HOME
Elmwood Funeral Home, Cremation and Cemetery | Columbia South Carolina
501 Elmwood Ave
Columbia, SC

Dondra Delk Goff

CHAPIN -- Dondra Delk Goff, 78, of Chapin, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2022.

She was a daughter of the late George Roddy and Ida Hutto Delk. She was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Bamberg. After graduation in 1961 from Denmark-Olar High School, she then attended the school of nursing in Charleston until she married and moved to Columbia in 1963, where she lived for most of her life.

Surviving are her son, R. Allen Goff Jr. (Martha) of Columbia; grandsons, Samuel B. Goff, R. Aaron Goff and William L. Goff, all of Columbia; brother, George Allen Delk (Lawanda) of Denmark; niece, Harriett V. Wise (Alan) of Aiken; and nephews, Stacy Delk of Summerville and Ashley Weber (Mindy) of Orlando, Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, G. Wesley Goff II of Columbia; sisters, Rita Day of Aiken and Carol "Tootsie" Weber of Ft. Myers, Florida; brother, Joseph R. Delk of Orangeburg, and nephew, Bryan Delk of Branchville.

The family offers their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Generations of Chapin, including the family of Ms. Louetta Slice, founder. The years she lived at Generations were happy for both her and the family.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Martha and Allen Goff.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com for the Goff family.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Elmwood Cemetery
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Elmwood Funeral Home, Cremation and Cemetery | Columbia South Carolina
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Elmwood Funeral Home, Cremation and Cemetery | Columbia South Carolina.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
George and Lawanda, I am so sorry for your loss. May your days be blessed with Grace. Best wishes.
Sarah Noel
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results