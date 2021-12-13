Donna Dantzler Looper

BOWMAN -- Donna Dantzler Looper, 74 widow of Jerry David Looper Sr. entered eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Wightman United Methodist Church with the Reverends Mike Written and Chris Sweatman officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowman Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tripp Looper, Jarrett Looper, Jonathan Looper, Hunter Wimberly, Dustin Pope and Kanyon Hitzler. Visitation will be held an hour before the service in the church.

Donna was born in Orangeburg on Jan. 1, 1947, a daughter of William Dupree and Vida Mae Collins Dantzler. She retired from JD Looper, Inc. in 2004 and was a member of Wightman United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by a sister, Dale (Orin) Price.

Surviving are a son, Jerry David (Tiffany Hitzler) Looper II:; daughter, Kristen (John) Wimberly, all of Bowman; grandchildren, Tripp (Brandy) Looper, Jarrett (Allison) Looper, Jonathan Looper, Callie (Dustin) Pope, Hunter Wimberly, and Ashton Wimberly: great-grandchildren, Dylan Pope, Easton Looper, Gibbs Looper, Hampton Looper, Lillian Looper and Annie Looper; a brother, Doug (Brenda) Dantzler, Branchville; two sisters, Faye (Buddy) Sikes, St. Matthews and Kaye (David) Peagler, Bowman; and a special relative, Teresa Looper.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.