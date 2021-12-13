Menu
Donna Dantzler Looper
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Donna Dantzler Looper

BOWMAN -- Donna Dantzler Looper, 74 widow of Jerry David Looper Sr. entered eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Wightman United Methodist Church with the Reverends Mike Written and Chris Sweatman officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowman Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tripp Looper, Jarrett Looper, Jonathan Looper, Hunter Wimberly, Dustin Pope and Kanyon Hitzler. Visitation will be held an hour before the service in the church.

Donna was born in Orangeburg on Jan. 1, 1947, a daughter of William Dupree and Vida Mae Collins Dantzler. She retired from JD Looper, Inc. in 2004 and was a member of Wightman United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by a sister, Dale (Orin) Price.

Surviving are a son, Jerry David (Tiffany Hitzler) Looper II:; daughter, Kristen (John) Wimberly, all of Bowman; grandchildren, Tripp (Brandy) Looper, Jarrett (Allison) Looper, Jonathan Looper, Callie (Dustin) Pope, Hunter Wimberly, and Ashton Wimberly: great-grandchildren, Dylan Pope, Easton Looper, Gibbs Looper, Hampton Looper, Lillian Looper and Annie Looper; a brother, Doug (Brenda) Dantzler, Branchville; two sisters, Faye (Buddy) Sikes, St. Matthews and Kaye (David) Peagler, Bowman; and a special relative, Teresa Looper.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
Wightman United Methodist Church
SC
Dec
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wightman United Methodist Church
SC
Mom and I are sending our felt sympathy and prayers.
Nicholas Herrington
Friend
January 7, 2022
With heartfelt sympathy. Praying for your strength in the loss of your love one. May God continue to strengthen all of you.
Dr. Sylvia Bruce Stephens
Other
December 13, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about Mrs.Donna. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I will truly miss spending time with her and hearing her cute stories. My last and favorite memory was Thanksgiving Eve when I helped her make her famous Thanksgiving dressing. What a blessing she was to me. Let me know if I ever need to stop by and feed Chip. -Jenni Amedysis PTA.
Jenni Saverance
Other
December 13, 2021
