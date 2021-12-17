Menu
Donnie Beth Hunt
Ott Funeral Home
7305 Freedom Road
Branchville, SC

Donnie Beth Hunt

BRANCHVILLE -- Donnie Beth Hunt, 69, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Donnie was born in Williams, a daughter of the late Holland M. Thomas and Sallie Beth McAlhany Thomas. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by one daughter, Renee Steedly (Bubba) of Branchville; one sister, Brenda Dantzler (Doug) of Branchville; two grandchildren, Emoree and Lee Steedly; nieces and nephews, Skee Dantzler, Simmie Freeman (Blake), Willow Dantzler, Hadley Freeman and Holland Freeman.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the home of Renee and Bubba Steedly. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 17, 2021.
