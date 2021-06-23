Doris Sahms Wallace

ORANGEBURG -- Doris Sahms Wallace, 82, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. Doris was the wife of the late Meek Davis "Dave" Wallace.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends briefly following the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Doris was born in Gastonia, N.C., a daughter of the late Charles Hunter Sahms and Bertha Lee Jordan Sahms. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, and a founding member of Hugs for Kids in Orangeburg, in partnership with local law enforcement. Doris loved the Lord, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughters, Lynne Eldridge, Susan Wallace, Kelly Oden (Tony) and Lisa Wallace; grandchildren, Shaun Brown, Jeremy Brown, Jennifer Fory, Monica Locke and Brandy Brodnax; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other special friends and family. Doris was predeceased by her son, Jeffery Scott Wallace.

