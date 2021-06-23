Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Sahms Wallace
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Doris Sahms Wallace

ORANGEBURG -- Doris Sahms Wallace, 82, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. Doris was the wife of the late Meek Davis "Dave" Wallace.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends briefly following the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Doris was born in Gastonia, N.C., a daughter of the late Charles Hunter Sahms and Bertha Lee Jordan Sahms. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, and a founding member of Hugs for Kids in Orangeburg, in partnership with local law enforcement. Doris loved the Lord, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughters, Lynne Eldridge, Susan Wallace, Kelly Oden (Tony) and Lisa Wallace; grandchildren, Shaun Brown, Jeremy Brown, Jennifer Fory, Monica Locke and Brandy Brodnax; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other special friends and family. Doris was predeceased by her son, Jeffery Scott Wallace.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Jun
25
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My heart breaks for all. She said was an awesome lady. We have great memories of her and your Dad. Our prayer is for God's comfort and peace during this time.. Love.
Donna Smith
Friend
June 26, 2021
MY THOGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMLY
Mary Lou Arant Golini
Family
June 24, 2021
Thinking of you all during this time & keeping you in our prayers. We know you´ll miss her always. She was a special lady.
Steve & Debbie Harvell
Family
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results