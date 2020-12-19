Menu
Dorothy Carson
FUNERAL HOME
Stevens Funeral Home - St. George
107 South Parler Avenue
Saint George, SC

Dorothy Carson

BRANCHVILLE -- The funeral service for Dorothy Carson, 68, of 451 Sub Road, Branchville, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. Tucker officiating.

Burial will be held in St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery in Reevesville.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stevens Funeral Home - St. George
107 South Parler Avenue, Saint George, SC
Dec
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center
St. George, SC
Stevens Funeral Home - St. George
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss
Frances Bruce
December 25, 2020
