Dorothy Moncrieft Garvin

SPRINGFIELD -- Mrs. Dorothy Moncrieft Garvin, 61, of Springfield, formerly of Denmark, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Neeses.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

The family is receiving friends from 3 to 8 p.m. daily at the residence of her daughter, Marquita (Lester) Player, 1043 Begonia Road, Neeses. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.