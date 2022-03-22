Menu
Dorothy Moncrieft Garvin
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

Dorothy Moncrieft Garvin

SPRINGFIELD -- Mrs. Dorothy Moncrieft Garvin, 61, of Springfield, formerly of Denmark, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Neeses.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

The family is receiving friends from 3 to 8 p.m. daily at the residence of her daughter, Marquita (Lester) Player, 1043 Begonia Road, Neeses. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sorry for the lost of your love one, I will always remember the bright smile she had for me when I would see her. You are in our thoughts and prayers !
Anthony & Gail Rogers
March 23, 2022
Condolences to you and your family during this difficult time I pray that God comfort you all with his precious love
Samantha Fulmer clifton
Work
March 22, 2022
