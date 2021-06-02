Dorothy Lee Sandel Patrick

BOWMAN -- Dorothy Lee Sandel Patrick, 89, of Bowman, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Agape Hospice in Lexington.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Bowman First Baptist Church, 6605 Charleston Highway, Bowman. The Rev. Trey Atkinson and the Rev. Steve Scott will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bowman Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 3, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Randy Boland, Mike Westberry, David Stack, Jimmy Rast, David Faile and Lee Dukes.

Mrs. Patrick was born on July 24, 1931, in Bowman, the daughter of the late Lee Sandel and the late Victoria Metts Sandel. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Patrick; a sister; and four stepsisters.

Survivors include her children, Joan (Mike) Moore of Orangeburg, Judy Infinger of Bowman; grandchildren, William (Heather) Harrison of Redford, Mich., Courtney (Chance) Spence of St. Matthews; great-grandchildren, Ian, Judah, Aiden, Chloe, Christina, Lexzi, Lawson, Lynnlee; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Rev. Jim Parnell, Agape Hospice of Lexington, for their love and support during this difficult time.

