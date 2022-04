Dorothy L. Stevens

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy L. Stevens, 91, of Brooklyn, will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Mrs. Stevens passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Brooklyn.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend services.

