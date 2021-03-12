Menu
Dorothy Doris Swinton

ORANGEBURG -- A memorial service for Ms. Dorothy Doris Swinton will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, LLC, chapel at 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.

Ms. Swinton was born Dec. 30, 1953, in Orangeburg. She died March 3 at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Family and friends may contact her sister, Ms. Dorothy Payne.

The funeral home has asked all visitors to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines while attending the service.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home
1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deeply sadden to hear of your loss. Praying for your family.
Doretha Brown
March 12, 2021
MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH DOROTHY PAYNE AND ALL HER FAMILY. DORIS WAS A VERY NICE LADY
Mary Lou ArantGolini
March 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss. SIP Doris.
Carolyn Collier-Greene
March 8, 2021
Our Heartfelt Condolences To The Family Members In Your Time Of Sorrow. She was a very sweet person with a beautiful smile. Be Encouraged In Jesus
Shirley D Thomas
March 7, 2021
