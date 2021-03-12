Dorothy Doris Swinton

ORANGEBURG -- A memorial service for Ms. Dorothy Doris Swinton will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, LLC, chapel at 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.

Ms. Swinton was born Dec. 30, 1953, in Orangeburg. She died March 3 at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Family and friends may contact her sister, Ms. Dorothy Payne.

The funeral home has asked all visitors to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines while attending the service.