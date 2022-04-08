Menu
Dorothy Louise Cherry Weeks
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
Dorothy Louise Cherry Weeks

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -- Dorothy Louise Cherry Weeks, 82, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at San Jose Gradens in Jacksonville, Florida. She was the widow of John Thomas "Johnnie" Weeks.

Mrs. Weeks was born March 4, 1940, in Elloree. She was the daughter of the late Herbert Cherry and Onita Jones Cherry. Mrs. Weeks was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church of Jacksonville, Florida. She retired as a secretary with Fletcher Junior High School of Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the graveside in Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Old No. 6 Highway, Santee, with the Rev. Rick Atkinson officiating.

She is survived by two sons, Randy Weeks (Laurie), of Dallas, Texas, and Scott Thomas Weeks, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; one daughter, Vicki Weeks (Willie), of Atlantic Beach, Florida; one sister, Betty Webb, of Elloree; three grandchildren, Joanne Louise Weeks, Mickey Weeks, and Sam Weeks; two great-grandchildren, Decklyn Weeks, and Liam Weeks.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.


