Doyle Claybourne 'Dickie' Shirley Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Doyle Claybourne "Dickie" Shirley Jr., 90, of Orangeburg, passed away at his residence Saturday, May 29, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. David Royster officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1930, in Orangeburg, a son of the late Doyle Claybourne Shirley and the late Jane Sheriff Shirley. He graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1947 and from Clemson University in 1951 with a BS in textile engineering. At Clemson, Dickie's activities included Pershing Rifles, Executive Sergeants Club, Lieutenant Colonel, Battalion Commander, Scabbard and Blade, and Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities. Dickie was a member of the National Guard. He served his country in the United States Air Force, active duty, in Korea. Dickie then served in the United States Air Force Reserve, where he retired as major. When he returned home from Korea, he was self-employed as president of the National Finance Company in Orangeburg. Dickie served as past secretary, treasurer and president of the Independent Consumer Finance Association. He was the Past Exalted Ruler of the Orangeburg Elks Lodge and a long-standing member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Dickie had many interests over the years that included dove hunting, fishing, shark-tooth hunting and gardening.

Dickie is survived by his wife, Jewel, and their children, Clay (Janice) Shirley of Lexington, Richard Shirley of Washington, D.C., and Rene Cannon of Lexington; and their grandchildren Lauryn (Daniel) Wise of Columbia and Collin Shirley of Columbia.

The family would like to thank the nurses of Amedisys Home Health, Edisto Home Care and Hospice, and the caregivers from the Circle of Love Family Care whose assistance, care-giving and support were a great help to Dickie and to our family. Thanks again for your special help.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

