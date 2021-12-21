Menu
Earga L. Hilliard
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy
Santee, SC

Earga L. Hilliard

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Earga L. Hilliard, 86, of 131 Lipstick Lane, Santee, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in the Katie Martin Cemetery, Santee. The Rev. Willie Carter is officiating.

Mr. Hilliard passed away on Monday, Dec. 20.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Due to COVID-19 the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 29, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family. This was a tremendous loss. Almost Every trip down south I tried to stop in and check on Cousin/ Uncle Eric. I enjoyed our talks and the family history. We will truly miss you. Over thirty years of love at first site Fogle/Hilliard Family Reunion. The Delco and Wilmington NC Family!!!
Sharon Perkins Crawford (Hilliard/ Fogle Family)
Family
December 30, 2021
Sending my condolences to the Hilliard family may God continue to strengthen you all during this time.my prayers are with you Patricia Bailey and family
Patricia Bailey
Friend
December 29, 2021
