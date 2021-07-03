Menu
Earl Eugene Behr
FUNERAL HOME
Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill
2274 Eutaw Rd
Holly Hill, SC

Earl Eugene Behr

HOLLY HILL -- Earl Eugene Behr, Pastor Emeritus of the First Baptist Church, Holly Hill, died July 1, 2021. He was 91 years old. Born Aug. 25, 1929, in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of Emmert and Jewel Behr. He graduated from New Albany High School, Indiana, in 1947, received his B.A. from Furman University in 1959, his Master of Divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, and his certificate in German Language from the Goethe Institute, Munich, Germany. He also participated in German study and cultural programs in Germany, studying at the University of Munich and living with German families in 1981, 1987, and 1990. He was a part-time teacher of German at Holly Hill Roberts High School for 33 years, retiring in 2002. He was an active pastor of the First Baptist Church of Holly Hill; he retired in 1994. In his retirement, he continued to serve the church through an interim ministry, teaching a men's Sunday school class, and singing in the choir. He also served his denomination as president of the pastor's conference and moderator and parliamentarian of the Screven Association. On the state level, he was twice elected to the General Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Pastor Behr is survived by his wife, Catherine Mole Behr of the home; sons Gene (Geanne) Behr of Holly Hill, Bobby (Myra) Behr of Harleyville, Mark (Lynn) Behr of Holly Hill, and Stephen (Janie) Behr of Florence; grandchildren, Matt (Jessie) Behr of Nashville, Tennessee, Catey Behr of Chicago, Illinois, Chris (Connolly) Behr of North Charleston, Julie Behr (Daniel) Bartels of Lexington, David (Emily) Behr of Mt. Pleasant, Holly Behr of Longs, Stephen Behr Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Behr and Elliot Catherine Bartels; sister, Judy (Tim) Shea of Louisville, Kentucky; brother, Joe (Sandy) Behr of Birmingham, Alabama;, brother-in-law, Johnny (Lil) of Hampton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 3 o'clock, Monday, July 5, 2021, with the Rev. Shaun Daley and Dr. David Brien officiating.

After the funeral service, everyone is invited to the church social hall to visit with family and for a celebration reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 235, Holly Hill, SC 29059.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
First Baptist Church
8455 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC
Jul
5
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
8455 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill
My deepest sympathy to you and your family you and for your loss, may you all find comfort through the Most High.
Pauline Mixon
Work
July 15, 2021
My complete and sincere prayers and thoughts to the family of such a honorable man. Thanks former teacher for teaching us German and for taking the time to make sure that we understood planning after high school. Your former student HHR C/098
Albert Young
School
July 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Fond memories of him. My husband and I had great respect for him. He officiated our marriage in 1962. My husband, Terry Adams, is also with the Lord.
MARIE ADAMS
Friend
July 6, 2021
So sorry to read about Earl. My wife and want you know you are in our Prayers. Judy my wife has our Tom Thumb wedding picture in our hallway. [email protected]
Billy Creech
Friend
July 5, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Mr Behr. We express our sympathy and continue to pray for your family and your loss at this time. Jay and Karen Villeponteaux
James Villeponteaux
Work
July 5, 2021
I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Herr Behr.
Kent Young
School
July 5, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Rev. Behr and I shared many interesting conversations during his teaching career at Holly Hill- Roberts. May God continue to bless you!
Darlene Nunnally
Work
July 4, 2021
The life of Rev. Earl Behr was well-lived. He was an example of Christian service and compassion in the Holly Hill area. We were blessed to have him in our midst. The Lord grant his family and friends peace in this time of grief.
paulette suzanne evans
July 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with each one of you. Mr. Behr will be missed so much. He was a wonderful, kind and gentle man.
Nancy Parker
Friend
July 3, 2021
I met Earl and his family when I moved to North Charleston in 1962 the same time I met the love of my life Debbie. Debbie and I would set with his four boys and our brothers so the adults could go out to dinner. By the time I graduated from Baptist College and Debbie agreed to marry me, Earl was serving First Baptist of Holly Hill. He required us to come to Holly Hill for counciling for him to do our wedding. Some of the teachings and advice was not only helpful in our 52 years of marriage but also in my business and political career. He was a good man and a good man of God and his advice will help carry me through my remaining years. Our thoughts and prayers are with Catherine, the boys and their families. He was a good man and many were blessed by the fruit of his labor. Keith and Debbie Summey
Keith Summey
Friend
July 3, 2021
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the entire Behr family. Earl was a great man and a wonderful friend. He will certainly be missed.
Ron and Linda Ballard
Friend
July 3, 2021
Though this fellow minister had a very full and long life, I regret hearing of his death! I still remember his first sermons at Windsor Place Baptist Church. I have followed his ministry through the years. I extend my love, sympathy, and prayers to his wife, Catherine, their family, and their church family of First Baptist Church, Holly Hill, SC.
Fritz E. Young, Jr.
Friend
July 3, 2021
