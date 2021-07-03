Earl Eugene Behr

HOLLY HILL -- Earl Eugene Behr, Pastor Emeritus of the First Baptist Church, Holly Hill, died July 1, 2021. He was 91 years old. Born Aug. 25, 1929, in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of Emmert and Jewel Behr. He graduated from New Albany High School, Indiana, in 1947, received his B.A. from Furman University in 1959, his Master of Divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, and his certificate in German Language from the Goethe Institute, Munich, Germany. He also participated in German study and cultural programs in Germany, studying at the University of Munich and living with German families in 1981, 1987, and 1990. He was a part-time teacher of German at Holly Hill Roberts High School for 33 years, retiring in 2002. He was an active pastor of the First Baptist Church of Holly Hill; he retired in 1994. In his retirement, he continued to serve the church through an interim ministry, teaching a men's Sunday school class, and singing in the choir. He also served his denomination as president of the pastor's conference and moderator and parliamentarian of the Screven Association. On the state level, he was twice elected to the General Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Pastor Behr is survived by his wife, Catherine Mole Behr of the home; sons Gene (Geanne) Behr of Holly Hill, Bobby (Myra) Behr of Harleyville, Mark (Lynn) Behr of Holly Hill, and Stephen (Janie) Behr of Florence; grandchildren, Matt (Jessie) Behr of Nashville, Tennessee, Catey Behr of Chicago, Illinois, Chris (Connolly) Behr of North Charleston, Julie Behr (Daniel) Bartels of Lexington, David (Emily) Behr of Mt. Pleasant, Holly Behr of Longs, Stephen Behr Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Behr and Elliot Catherine Bartels; sister, Judy (Tim) Shea of Louisville, Kentucky; brother, Joe (Sandy) Behr of Birmingham, Alabama;, brother-in-law, Johnny (Lil) of Hampton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 3 o'clock, Monday, July 5, 2021, with the Rev. Shaun Daley and Dr. David Brien officiating.

After the funeral service, everyone is invited to the church social hall to visit with family and for a celebration reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 235, Holly Hill, SC 29059.