Earnest Tyrone Perry

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Deacon Earnest Tyrone Perry, 55, of Norway, will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Deacon Perry passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Viewing will be from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting no visitors at this time. The family wishes to thank you for your prayers, support and expressions of sympathy.

Friends may call the funeral home.