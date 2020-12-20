Menu
Earnest Tyrone Perry
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

Earnest Tyrone Perry

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Deacon Earnest Tyrone Perry, 55, of Norway, will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Deacon Perry passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Viewing will be from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting no visitors at this time. The family wishes to thank you for your prayers, support and expressions of sympathy.

Friends may call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2020.
Praying your strength as you go through this loss
Tonie Holman
December 28, 2020
I am sending my regrets and prayers, for I will not be able to attend the Glorious Home going Services for Tyrone. Experiencing a lost also. Let pray for one another. Love You.
Mary Woods Felder
December 26, 2020
My condolences to the family. God has gain an Angel .Tyrone was a running for the Lord a mighty long time. A true soldier on the battlefield field for the Lord! He made sure that whatever God was doing in the season he was in the number
Vanessa Baxter
December 24, 2020
From: Cedar Grove Family We will Miss Bro. Tyrone Perry may God Bless the family! Love, Barbara
The Clark Family Springfield
December 23, 2020
We love and miss you Superman! Love, Treg , Lee & Marlie Rae
Aaliyah Garvin
December 22, 2020
Sorry for the loss of our love one, he truly will be missed.
Earline Smalls
December 21, 2020
The family have my sympathy . Praying for the family. Tyrone will be miss.
Emma kelly
December 21, 2020
