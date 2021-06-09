Rev. Earnest Sanders

BLACKVILLE – A graveside service for the Rev. Earnest Sanders, 76, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing will be held in the cemetery one hour before the service begins.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Malissa (Albert) Pressley, 19619 Solomon Blatt Avenue, Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.