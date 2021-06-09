Menu
Rev. Earnest Sanders
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville
19620 Solomon Blatt Ave
Blackville, SC

Rev. Earnest Sanders

BLACKVILLE – A graveside service for the Rev. Earnest Sanders, 76, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing will be held in the cemetery one hour before the service begins.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Malissa (Albert) Pressley, 19619 Solomon Blatt Avenue, Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hope Memorial Park Cemetery
Barnwell, SC
Jun
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Hope Memorial Park Cemetery
Barnwell, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Truly sorry to learn of Brother Sanders' passing ,we worked together on many funerals at Dash's. He was well respected as a gentleman and a christian.
Henry J. Robinson & Family
June 12, 2021
Spent a lot of time with Bro Sanders while we worked together at SRP. Always enjoy our conversations. Condolences to the family
Apostle T A Holman
Work
June 9, 2021
