The Times and Democrat
Eartha L. Bush
1924 - 2022
BORN
1924
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Eartha L. Bush

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services (immediate family only) for Mrs. Eartha L. Bush, 97, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00AM Friday, January 14, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, SC with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, SC. Rev. Harry Lee Brown is officiating.

Mrs. Eartha L. Bush was born on March 3, 1924, in Orangeburg County, South Carolina to Reverend Lawton and Mrs. Anna Walton Lyons.

Eartha had a deep and abiding love for her family. Her bond with her sister Elease and brother Marvin, who both preceded her in death, was unshakeable. This love for family formed the basis for her relationships with all the people in her life.

Eartha was very poised, dignified, impeccably dressed, and always greeted people with a beautiful smile and open arms. Eartha never met "strangers". Anyone who met her encountered a friend. For many friends and church members she was a mother figure and was affectionately called "Mama Bush".

Eartha attended a private boarding school in Orangeburg, SC, as her parents found it imperative that she receive the best available education. She was an achiever throughout high school, college, and graduate school. Eartha completed her higher education at South Carolina State College (University), where she earned her Bachelor (1946) and Master of Education (1959) degrees. Her career as an educator spanned 35 years. She taught in the public schools of Hampton, Marion, Dillion, and Orangeburg Counties. Many of her students continued to seek her guidance long after her retirement and thanked her for the impact that she had on their lives.

She married Miller Anderson Bush and they enjoyed many years together until his death, December 2, 1989. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Miller, Jr. (Deceased) Anna Elaine, and Kenneth Maurice.

Eartha Lee was known to be a friend to many and a dearly beloved family supporter who fervently looked out for the children. She knew the Lord and was a staunch church worker. At an early age, she joined Forest Chapel United Methodist Church and served in various capacities. She was an active church member, Stewardess, and President of United Methodist Women Organization for several decades. She received the "Mother of The Year Award" from her church on several occasions.

Eartha used her Christian faith in rearing her children and taught them to serve the Lord and the power of prayer. She stressed to them: "Put God first and He will fight your battles." Eartha led by example. When others in the community needed assistance, she willingly filled the void. She provided food, clothes, and rides to and from the church until she stopped driving. As scripture says, she was faithful until to the end.

She was a friendly neighbor who participated in community initiatives and activities: a faithful Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Sister, a 50 Year Member of Pride of Barnwell Order of Eastern Star #77 PHA. Eartha was also a member of both The South Carolina Education and The Orangeburg Calhoun Education Retiree Associations.

A Lifelong Bulldog, she was an ardent and tireless supporter of her Alma Mater. She was a season ticket holder and attended South Carolina State football games for more than 70 years!!! No one talked about her Bulldogs without getting an earful. Go Bulldogs!

She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved and devoted daughter and son, Anna Elaine Bush and Kenneth Maurice Bush. One grandson, Kalind Maurice Dodd. Nieces: Hattie (Harold) Bell, Charlease (Robert) Stevenson, Loretta (Weldon) Hammond, Ann (Harold) Riley, Stella Stewart, Henrietta Mason, and Denise (Charles) Hobbs. Nephews: Reginald (Rose) Thomas, Charles H. Thomas III, Henry (Sheree) Ingram. A beloved sister-in-law, Luvenia Ingram, and a host of other nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Public viewing will be held 1:00PM to 7:00PM Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter Ms. Elaine Bush and her son, Mr. Kenneth Bush, at (803) 534-0850; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
SC
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
My sincere condolences to you&family
Lillie Kinley
January 15, 2022
So sorry to learn of Sister Bush's passing.We've always enjoyed seeing her and the family at Trinity UMC when you visited. It was a joy to speak with her at many of the SCSU football games. We will always consider Mrs. Bush and her Children a part of Trinity UMC. May God bless you and the family during this time of bereavement. The Robinson's
Henry and Sylvia Robinson (TUMC)
January 13, 2022
Whenever I came to Orangeburg to visit Cousin Brenda I would have to make my Okra Prileau for Aunt Eartha. I will truly miss her.
Frances E. Sullivan
January 13, 2022
Sending my condolences to the Bush family Mrs.Bush was my teacher at our local Elloree Elementary School then in the late 2000 I was working went to this address ring the doorbell the door open I was like o my God we hugged talk!! She´s going to be missed
Martha Waiters
School
January 12, 2022
To know Mrs. Bush, a sweet, caring, virtuous and spiritual young lady is to love her. I truly cherished her personality. She was a Mother-by-love to me. Her memories will be cherished.
Shirley B. Caldwell
Friend
January 9, 2022
ending my deepest condolences to the Bush family .may God strengthen you during these difficult time my prayer are with you during this time sending much love and hugs your way Patricia Bailey and family.
Patricia Bailey
Friend
January 9, 2022
It is with a sad heart that I offer sincere condolences to the Bush family at the loss of Mrs. Bush. I met the family as a very young girl in Mullins as her husband Mr.Miller Bush was Principal at our local High School (Palmetto). I can envision her sitting in St. Paul Baptist Church as she awaited the arrival of their son,Kenneth. Elaine visited frequently with my sister and other friends on our beloved Church street. In Orangeburg I would frequently interact with Mrs.Bush and her family via Cecil Leroy and Ethel Williams Family. It was always a delight to talk with her. Elaine and Kenneth you were so " Blessed" to have had her for so many years; Stay Encouraged.
Oretta Williams
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results