Eartha M. McCaskell

BAMBERG -- Eartha M. McCaskell, 72, of 303 Carlisle St., died Saturday, March 21, 2021, at Providence Health Hospital, Columbia.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held on Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the chapel.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.