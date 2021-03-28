Menu
Eartha M. McCaskell
FUNERAL HOME
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Eartha M. McCaskell

BAMBERG -- Eartha M. McCaskell, 72, of 303 Carlisle St., died Saturday, March 21, 2021, at Providence Health Hospital, Columbia.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held on Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the chapel.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy, Bamberg, SC
Mar
29
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery
Bamberg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Carroll Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending prayers. May Her Soul Rest in Peace.
The Walker Family In Dc.
March 30, 2021
I am so sorry over your loss.
Hermenna Lawson Jarrett Deloach
March 29, 2021
My condolences to you and the family
Brenda Carter
March 29, 2021
With deepest sympathy
Chennie M. Grimes & Family
March 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Dea julius Washington
Julius Washington
March 29, 2021
Deepest sympathy in the passing of your loved one, my heart and prayers are with the family!
Judy halmon
March 28, 2021
Sorry for loss you are in pray.
Sherry Rowe
March 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss! We are praying for and with you in a time such of as this.
Bishop Dr. Lionel Sapp
March 28, 2021
