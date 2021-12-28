Menu
Eddie Mae Calhoun
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Eddie Mae Calhoun

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Eddie Mae Calhoun, 61, of 120 Creekmeadow Circle, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, with interment to follow in Soul Winning Ministry Cemetery, Kennerly Road, Orangeburg. Bishop Alexander Calloway is officiating.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.

Her husband, Mr. Shellie Calhoun, may be reached via telephone at 803-536-0451 and her daughter, Ms. TaTonya Calhoun 803-290-2979, or Simmon Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
I´m so very sorry for your lost praying for strength @ healing.May God bless and keep y´all through this time. Luv y´all be encouraged.
Evanglist Debra Wardlaw
December 30, 2021
My condolences to the family
Gladys Davis
Friend
December 29, 2021
