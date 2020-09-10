Menu
The Times and Democrat
Eddie Ellis

LONE STAR -- Graveside services for Mr. Eddie Ellis, 77, of 7320 Cameron Road (Lone Star community), will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Luke AME Church, Lone Star.

All COVID 19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at the graveside service.

Eddie Ellis was born on Oct. 12, 1942, to the late Johnnie and Ernestine Huggins Ellis. He entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

He was educated in the Calhoun County public schools and graduated from St. John High School in May 1963. At an early age, he joined St. Luke AME Church and remained a member. He was employed and retired from Zeus of Orangeburg.

Eddie was united in holy matrimony to Geneva Funchess and this union was blessed with four children. A son, Zachary Ward Ellis, preceded him in death in March 2011. He leaves to mourn his wife, Geneva Ellis; two sons, Scottie (Henley) Ellis and Konrad Ellis; a daughter, Sheterica (Phillip) Jamison; two sisters, Rebecca Staples and Patricia Ellis; nine grandchildren; one great-granchild; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jenkins Funeral Services of Cameron are in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 10, 2020.
