Eddie Leroy Jennings Sr.

COPE -- Eddie Leroy Jennings Sr., of Cope, passed into eternity on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Born July 18th, 1949, in Orangeburg County, Eddie was the son of the late C.W. and Elise Binnicker Jennings.

Eddie was a decorated Vietnam veteran, serving with the Army National Guard. During his tour, he earned many medals including the Bronze Star. He was a patriot who loved this country. Eddie spent most of his working years at Cox Wood Preserving. He was a master carpenter on the side, and could build absolutely anything using a hammer. Eddie loved his family, spending time with good friends, messing around his yard, planting gardens, working puzzles and feeding birds. He loved the fresh air of the country. He had a humble, kind, and giving soul. He loved being Papa to Roxie, his faithful little dog.

Eddie loved Gina, his wife of 24 years and forever best friend. He enjoyed attending church with her at Cornerstone Community Church. He loved her more than he loved anything else on this earth, and spent his last several years helping their children take care of her. He was focused on making sure she had everything she needed. He never complained. He gave all he had to her care and just two short months after her passing, the Lord called him home. Well done!

Left to treasure his memory are his children, Stephanie Jennings Stokes (Brantley) of Florence, Eddie L. Jennings Jr. (Rebecca) of Cope, and Crystal Jennings Dunmire (Richard) of Gaffney; his grandchildren, Skyler and Ricky Dunmire, Caitlin Jennings, Bryant and Taylor Stokes, and Savannah Wentz (Sam); and great-grandsons, Sammy and Sterling Wentz. Eddie also leaves behind his siblings, Harry Jennings (Mary), Ann Haigler, Johnny Jennings (Madelyn), Brenda Jones, Linda Ott and Donald Jennings (Shelly). There are many other family members from the Jennings and Mobley families who loved and will miss him dearly.

Going home before him was the love of his life, Alice Regina Jennings Mobley; his parents; and siblings, Wray, David and Earl Jennings; and a niece, Libby Haigler.

Eddie's service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Community Church, 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.