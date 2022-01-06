Menu
Edward Jones
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Edward Jones

ORANGEBURG -- Edward Jones, 51, of 114 Melvin Road, died Jan. 5, 2022, at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Everyone must wear a mask at all times when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 6 to Jan. 17, 2022.
Glover's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy
Linda M Frederick
January 17, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you always.
Chiquita Tucker
Friend
January 16, 2022
Chiquita T. Quintin M. Orlando
January 16, 2022
You have my deepest sympathy , during this difficult time.
Elizabeth Dantzler
Friend
January 7, 2022
