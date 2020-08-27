Edward Jones Salley Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Edward Jones Salley Sr., 74, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Salley was born Oct. 20, 1945, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Richard Johnson Salley II and the late Pauline Griffith Salley. He was a member of the Boy Scouts Honor Troop 84 where he earned his Eagle Scout badge. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps. He received the Vietnam Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Ed had a love of motorcycles which led to racing flat track. In 1971, he won the Daytona flat track race. He was the owner and operator of Road and Track Cycles for over 30 years. He was also member of the American Legion Post 4, VFW Post #2779 and the Cooties-Puptent 13.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Gertrude "Tina" Salley; children, Jodie Lynn Salley Biber (Steve), Edward Jones Salley Jr., Christina Salley Davis (Ben), Jeffrey Breslin and Andrew Breslin; nine grandchildren, Katlyn Smith, Michael Salley, Taylor Salley Myers (David), Westley Biber, Polly Davis, Callie Davis, Caleb Breslin, Blaire Breslin and Kaitlyn Breslin; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Johnson Salley III (Sarah) and Thomas Franklin Salley Sr. (Patricia); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

The family would like to thank Dr. Perez and her staff at RMC for the love and care that they gave Mr. Salley.

