Edward Scott Harvin

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Edward Scott Harvin, 45, of 3700 West Ave., Apt. P-6, Columbia, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence of his sister, the Rev. Angela Williams, 316 Killian Green Drive, Columbia. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at (803) 269-8686 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com