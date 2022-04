Edwin Monteze Boyd Sr. ST. GEORGE -- Graveside service for Mr. Edwin Monteze Boyd Sr., 45, of St. George, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in St. James Cemetery, St. George, with Elder Travis Boyd officiating. Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.



Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 28, 2021.