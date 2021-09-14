Elaine Berry Sheppard

BOWMAN -- Elaine Berry Sheppard, 70, of Bowman, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Bowman Memorial Cemetery, Lillie Beth Lane in Bowman. The Rev. Tony Curcio and the Rev. Marvin Clark will be officiating.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Mrs. Elaine was born Sept. 6, 1951, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of Mrs. Doris Wynns Berry and the late Mr. Jack I. Berry. She received her bachelor's degree from Southern Methodist College in Orangeburg. She was a member of Bowman Southern Methodist Church. She was previously employed by Trinity Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg. Mrs. Elaine enjoyed cooking and traveling, but her passion was her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father and her first husband, Robert "Ricky" Stroman Sr., and by her nephew, Cameron Bates Berry.

Survivors include her husband, James "Kenny" Sheppard; sons Robert F. Stroman Jr. and Jeffrey T. Stroman; mother Doris W. Berry; stepson, Ken Sheppard (Lorie); stepgranddaughter, Leah Sheppard; brothers; Clint Berry (Susan) and Barry I. Berry (Allison); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Bowman Southern Methodist Church, P.O. Box 217, Bowman, SC 29018.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.