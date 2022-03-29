Elaine Wiles Ulmer

CAMERON -- Elaine Wiles Ulmer, 80, of Cameron, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was the loving wife of Ralph O'Neil Ulmer Sr. for almost 62 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cameron, with the Rev. Eric Little and the Rev. David Battle officiating. Burial will follow in Cameron Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ken Lane, Landon Lane, Willie Martinez, Scott Minnich, Dr. Murtuza Ansari and Gregory Davis.

Elaine was born in Cameron, a daughter of the late Phillip T. Wiles and the late Pauline Rickenbaker Wiles. She was a waitress at Chestnut Grill in Orangeburg for 15 years. Elaine was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. She was also active in the Social Fellowship Committee and the Silver Foxes. Elaine loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed living in the country, gardening, flowers and feeding the birds.

Survivors include her husband of the home; a son, Neil Ulmer; two daughters, Paula Kizer and Cheryl Light; three granddaughters, Crystal Lane (Ken), Summer Martinez (Willie), and Dawn Kizer (Scott Minnich); five great-grandchildren, Kearstin, Karley, Landon, Abby and Calee; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, William "Billy" Wiles.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org; or a charity of one's choice.

