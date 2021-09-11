Elease Brown

BOWMAN – Graveside services for Elease Brown, 71, of 107 Bullard Court, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, the Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Bowman. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home.

She died Sept. 9 at Regional Medical Center.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

