Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elease Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Elease Brown

BOWMAN – Graveside services for Elease Brown, 71, of 107 Bullard Court, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, the Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Bowman. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home.

She died Sept. 9 at Regional Medical Center.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Glover's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Granny I love you so much from the bottom of my heart. I pray God let you know how much I love you. Rest easy Granny I love you and hope to see you again one day.
Devin brown
Family
September 14, 2021
I love you so much granny and May God cover you with love and comfort until we meet again.
Larryawna Brown
Family
September 14, 2021
You came into my life when I was 14 years old. It's been a journey that will be well remembered. All the family get togethers, vacations, advice and long talks will surely be remembered and missed. You weren't just a mother-in-law, you were a mother to me. I will cherish everyday that we spent in this world together. And I promise your grandchildren and great grandchildren will know who you are and what a force you were in the Brown Family. Love Always, "Chelle"
Veronique M. Brown
Family
September 14, 2021
In Sympathy My thoughts and prayers are with you that God will Comfort you in your loss.
Una M Jackson
Family
September 12, 2021
May GOD comfort and give you Strength doing your difficult time, I'm just finding out, my Prayers are With The Family
Janice Washington Hollman
Family
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results