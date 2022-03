You came into my life when I was 14 years old. It's been a journey that will be well remembered. All the family get togethers, vacations, advice and long talks will surely be remembered and missed. You weren't just a mother-in-law, you were a mother to me. I will cherish everyday that we spent in this world together. And I promise your grandchildren and great grandchildren will know who you are and what a force you were in the Brown Family. Love Always, "Chelle"

Veronique M. Brown Family September 14, 2021