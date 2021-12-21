Menu
The Times and Democrat
Elijah Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home
997 Amelia St
Orangeburg, SC

Elijah Jones

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Elijah Jones, 64, of 619 Liberia St., formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence.

At graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, in Sunnyside Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Janie Shuler, 978 Amelia St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.



Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dash's Funeral Home
997 Amelia St, Orangeburg, SC
Dec
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunnyside Cemetery
Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home
Sponsored by Dash's Funeral Home.
Our Best Friend since 1975 @ O-W High School. We spoke with about two weeks ago and talked about the good old days. Our hearts broken, but we know he will be the Angel watching over us like he did on earth. Our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Jones family and friends. Elijah will never forget the love and compassion we shared. R.I.P. Our Brother. I would have been at your service today, but We haven´t travelled since COVID-19
Ernest & Verneta Mayer´s-Sharperson
School
December 22, 2021
