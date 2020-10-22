Menu
Eliza Phyllis Perian

BRANCHVILLE -- Eliza Phyllis Perian, 76 years of age, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Phyllis was born in Tennessee, a daughter of the late Luster and Evelyn Perian; her life was focused on her family and church family.

A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Ott Cemetery in Branchville, with the Rev. Duane Cannon officiating.

She is survived one brother, Arvil Ray Perian of Goergia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to the Church of God in Branchville. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 22, 2020.
