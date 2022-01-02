Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth B. Black
FUNERAL HOME
Stevens Funeral Home - St. George
107 South Parler Avenue
Saint George, SC

Elizabeth B. Black

DORCHESTER -- The funeral service for Elizabeth B. Black, of Dorchester, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. Jimmy Washington and the Rev. Lawrence Cantey Jr. officiating.

Burial will be held in Dorchester Cemetery in Dorchester.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lovely Hill Convention Center
5905 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St., SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stevens Funeral Home - St. George
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stevens Funeral Home - St. George.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was saddened to hear of the passing of your Mom. The family has lost a jewel, but the greater news is she is now looking down at you, protecting you from above. Keep all of her fond memories alive. I'm sure there are tons. I will continuously keep you all in my prayers. God Bless
Beverly DeLee
Friend
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results