Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth "Liz" James
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

Elizabeth "Liz" James

SPRINGFIELD -- The graveside service for Ms. Elizabeth "Liz" James, 61, of 724 Burgdorf Lane, Springfield, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at New Beginning United Methodist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Ms. James passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The viewing will be from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is receiving friends at the residence. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing.

Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My heart is so heavy at this time. I know time is the only solution. And prayer is the only medication.
Beverly Cooper
March 16, 2021
Extending heartfelt sympathies to you and your family during this difficult time. We will continue to pray for your comfort and strength.
Crandall and Denise White
March 15, 2021
My deepest condolences to my friend Rhonda and her family for the passing of your mother .May you find comfort in the knowledge that many are holding you in their hearts today! May you have strength in the days ahead.
Karen Kelly
Friend
March 14, 2021
Dear Cousins, May the God of all comfort and peace enfold you in his loving arms as you go through this life changing event. Loving and praying for you.
Phillip Frazier
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results