Elizabeth Bunch McCollum

ORANGEBURG -- Elizabeth Bunch McCollum, 86, of Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Ms. McCollum was born in Holly Hill on Sept. 15, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Richard Bunch and the late Maggie Wilder Bunch. She was the widow of Albert McCollum. Ms. McCollum worked for Jeansville Manufacturing as a supervisor until their closing, then at CWH until her retirement at the age of 72. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Joyce Robinson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel prior to the funeral service.

Survivors include three daughters, Annette Bunch of Cordova, Pat Pennington (Marshall) of Clinton, and June Coats (Mike) of Orangeburg; three sons, Hank McCollum (Tina) of Orangeburg, Regan McCollum (Wanda) of Cannon, and Wade "Chico" McCollum (Jamie) of Mobile, Alabama; a special daughter, Dolores McCollum; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; sister, Lois Bishop; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may come by the residence of Mike and June Coats, 198 Club Acres Blvd. Orangeburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 123 W Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

