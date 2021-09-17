Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Bunch McCollum
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Elizabeth Bunch McCollum

ORANGEBURG -- Elizabeth Bunch McCollum, 86, of Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Ms. McCollum was born in Holly Hill on Sept. 15, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Richard Bunch and the late Maggie Wilder Bunch. She was the widow of Albert McCollum. Ms. McCollum worked for Jeansville Manufacturing as a supervisor until their closing, then at CWH until her retirement at the age of 72. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Joyce Robinson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel prior to the funeral service.

Survivors include three daughters, Annette Bunch of Cordova, Pat Pennington (Marshall) of Clinton, and June Coats (Mike) of Orangeburg; three sons, Hank McCollum (Tina) of Orangeburg, Regan McCollum (Wanda) of Cannon, and Wade "Chico" McCollum (Jamie) of Mobile, Alabama; a special daughter, Dolores McCollum; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; sister, Lois Bishop; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may come by the residence of Mike and June Coats, 198 Club Acres Blvd. Orangeburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 123 W Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Sep
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Crystal Roebuck
September 18, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Margaret McCollum Thompson aka Poopsie
Family
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results