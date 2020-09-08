Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elizabeth Mosley

Elizabeth Mosley

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Elizabeth Mosley, 97, of 2525 Old St Matthews Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Dr. Charcey Priester will be officiating.

Mrs. Mosley passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.