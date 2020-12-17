Elizabeth Hebrard Murphy

NORWAY -- Mrs. Elizabeth Hebrard Murphy, 79, of Norway, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

A private family service will be held at the Norway Cemetery, with arrangements being facilitated by Thompson Funeral Home of Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

Elizabeth was born March 29, 1941, in Norway, the daughter of the late John Henry Hebrard and the late Mattie Hebrard Fanning. She was a member of Norway Baptist. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Murphy.

Survivors include her three children, Mark (Tammy) Dukes, Sheila (Bob) Davis, Todd (Angie) Williams; four grandchildren, Meagan Davis, Mandy (Peter) Hovestadt, Dillon Dukes and Colson Williams; two great-grandchildren, Alex Hovestadt and Zoe Grace Hovestadt; three step-children, Kim (Donald) Johnson, Elizabeth (Beckie) Felder and Authina (Tina) Murphy; five step-grandchildren, Danielle Johnson, Brad Johnson, Katelyn Felder, Madison Felder and Sheila Hughes; two step-great-grandchildren, Keirra Hughes and Greyson Smoak; a sister, Dianne (LH) Cooper; a sister-in-law, Elaine Hebrard; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse. (www.samaritianspurse.org)

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.