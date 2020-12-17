Menu
Elizabeth Hebrard Murphy
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Elizabeth Hebrard Murphy

NORWAY -- Mrs. Elizabeth Hebrard Murphy, 79, of Norway, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

A private family service will be held at the Norway Cemetery, with arrangements being facilitated by Thompson Funeral Home of Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

Elizabeth was born March 29, 1941, in Norway, the daughter of the late John Henry Hebrard and the late Mattie Hebrard Fanning. She was a member of Norway Baptist. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Murphy.

Survivors include her three children, Mark (Tammy) Dukes, Sheila (Bob) Davis, Todd (Angie) Williams; four grandchildren, Meagan Davis, Mandy (Peter) Hovestadt, Dillon Dukes and Colson Williams; two great-grandchildren, Alex Hovestadt and Zoe Grace Hovestadt; three step-children, Kim (Donald) Johnson, Elizabeth (Beckie) Felder and Authina (Tina) Murphy; five step-grandchildren, Danielle Johnson, Brad Johnson, Katelyn Felder, Madison Felder and Sheila Hughes; two step-great-grandchildren, Keirra Hughes and Greyson Smoak; a sister, Dianne (LH) Cooper; a sister-in-law, Elaine Hebrard; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse. (www.samaritianspurse.org)

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 17, 2020.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
Elizabeth May you Rest In Peace.
Glenn williams
December 18, 2020
RIP
Walter Bates
December 17, 2020
