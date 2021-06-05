Elizabeth McMillian Rose

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth McMillian Rose, 94, of 385 Boulevard St., will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.. The Rev. Larry McCutcheon and the Rev. Eddie Williams Sr. are officiating.

Mrs. Elizabeth McMillan Rose was born Dec. 20, 1926, in Aiken to the late Elvin McMillan and Julia Williams Willis McMillan Hatcher. God called his Angel home on Thursday June 3, 2021, at the Agape Hospice House in Lexington.

Elizabeth during her formative years was educated in Aiken and attended the public schools through the sixth grade. In June 1946, she graduated with honors from Schofield High School, and in September of the same year, she enrolled at Claflin University. She graduated with honors from Claflin University with a bachelor's degree in 1950 and completed her master's degree with honors at New York University in 1959.

Elizabeth was married to the late Arthur Rose Sr., who she met and fell in love with at Claflin University. Both graduated with honors and would become employed at the university for over 30 years. Elizabeth graduated in health and physical education and became the first Black female to become certified by South Carolina in health and physical by the Department of Education.

At Claflin in 1949, she became a member of Zeta Phi Beta Inc, a sorority she served proudly for over 72 years in various capacities. Other interests included volunteering at church, volunteering at Claflin after retirement, volunteering and working with the Democratic Party. She also had a love for playing bridge and was a member of the Bridge-A-Dears Bridge Club.

Elizabeth and Arthur were blessed with four children. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Ann Rose and grandson Askia M. Hale. She leaves to cherish fond memories two sons Arthur (Sara) Rose Jr., of Orangeburg and Bernard Henry (Loretta) Rose of Hinesville, Georgia; daughter Marcia Lorraine (Raymond) Rose Randolph of Orangeburg;a sister, Hattie Perkins of Orlando, Florida; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

