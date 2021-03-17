Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Wimberly Thompson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
607 N Parler Ave
Saint George, SC

Elizabeth Wimberly Thompson

ST. GEORGE -- Elizabeth Wimberly Thompson, 78, of St. George, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Indian Field United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Theron Smith officiating.

Elizabeth was born Sept. 2, 1942, in Summerville, a daughter of the late Wilson and Mary Elizabeth Kizer Wimberly. She was a 1960 graduate of St. George High School, attended Newberry College and was a retired payroll specialist with Dorchester District 4. She was a member of St. George United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Ennis Sandifer Circle and past treasurer of the St. George United Methodist Women. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Wilson Mimms.

Surviving are two sons, Mark Frederick (Kim) Mimms of Reevesville and Gary Haskell (Tammy) Thompson III of St. George; grandchildren, Drew (Jessica) Mimms, Ansley Mimms, Celeste Thompson, G. Haskell (Katelynn) Thompson IV; great-grandchildren, Carter and Hallie Mimms, Wade Irick, Richard Walker and Gary H. Thompson V.

Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 506, St. George, SC 29477, or Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks Drive, Suite 105, North Charleston, SC 29405.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Indian Field United Methodist Church Cemetery
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bryant Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I remember Liz from high school. She was in the class with my brother Gene. She was a beautiful woman. My sympathy to her family. She was happy all the time.
Nancy Walters Breland
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results