Elizabeth Wimberly Thompson

ST. GEORGE -- Elizabeth Wimberly Thompson, 78, of St. George, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Indian Field United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Theron Smith officiating.

Elizabeth was born Sept. 2, 1942, in Summerville, a daughter of the late Wilson and Mary Elizabeth Kizer Wimberly. She was a 1960 graduate of St. George High School, attended Newberry College and was a retired payroll specialist with Dorchester District 4. She was a member of St. George United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Ennis Sandifer Circle and past treasurer of the St. George United Methodist Women. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Wilson Mimms.

Surviving are two sons, Mark Frederick (Kim) Mimms of Reevesville and Gary Haskell (Tammy) Thompson III of St. George; grandchildren, Drew (Jessica) Mimms, Ansley Mimms, Celeste Thompson, G. Haskell (Katelynn) Thompson IV; great-grandchildren, Carter and Hallie Mimms, Wade Irick, Richard Walker and Gary H. Thompson V.

Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 506, St. George, SC 29477, or Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks Drive, Suite 105, North Charleston, SC 29405.