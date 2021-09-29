Menu
Elizabeth "Genie" Williamson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Strickland & Sons Funeral Home West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA

Elizabeth 'Genie' Williamson

CORDOVA -- Mrs. Elizabeth "Genie" Williamson, 72, of Cordova, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born May 10, 1949.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Marion Smith Steedly. She retired from Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, and was a member of Double Branch Church. She enjoyed Seek-A-Word puzzles, and watching football, especially the South Carolina Gamecocks. She loved her Gamecocks!

Survivors include her husband of almost 51 years, Carroll Wesley Williamson; children, Lisa Kimberly Williamson and David Carroll Williamson; sister, June Cope; brothers, Eddie Steedly and Chris Steedly, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the funeral home with the memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 W. Highway 80, Pooler, GA (912-748-2444).


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Strickland & Sons Funeral Home West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West, Pooler, GA
Sep
30
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Strickland & Sons Funeral Home West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West, Pooler, GA
Funeral services provided by:
Strickland & Sons Funeral Home West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
Lisa and David , we are so very sorry for the loss of your mother. Ya"ll are in our thoughts and prayers Love, Kris, Tanya, and Tiki
Kris Tanya and Tiki
Friend
September 29, 2021
