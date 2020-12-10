Menu
Eloise McMillan Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Ehrhardt
2515 Lowcounty Highway
Ehrhardt, SC

Eloise McMillan Brown

ASHTON -- Eloise McMillan Brown, 87, of Dayton, Ohio, and formerly of Ashton, S.C., died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in Mount Nebo United Methodist Church Cemetery (Murdaugh Cemetery), Ashton. Viewing of the remains will be held in from 1 to 7 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 10, at Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Ehrhardt.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family asks that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel
Ehrhardt, SC
Dec
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mount Nebo United Methodist Church Cemetery (Murdaugh Cemetery)
Ashton, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Ehrhardt
Auntie, just getting the courage to speak about you. There is so much to say that time and space will not allow. A few recognitions I can give you are: You were an AWESOME, Sibling, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Auntie, Friend, and so much more. I thank God everyday since hearing of your passing that I told you (when you could hear me) how much I LOVED you and what a great Auntie you were. You can never be replaced and always will be missed. Who will call me now the day after Christmas and sing HAPPY BIRTHDAY to me - No One. Only You did for as long as I can remember and this Birthday I will be turing 63 and will miss hearing from you.

Your Serivce was Beautiful and so were you - you know how proud you were. I commend my cousin's for doing such a Beautiful job in the current COVID-19 Pandemic and also arranging everything long distance.

Lastly, I will not say Rest in Peace, but simply Rest On as you were at Peace with the Lord ever since I have known you!

Love You Auntie,
Ms. Marilyn McMillan Williams
Marilyn M Williams
Family
December 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. May the God of all comfort be with your family.
December 17, 2020
Benjamin Tutt
December 10, 2020
