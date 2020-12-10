Auntie, just getting the courage to speak about you. There is so much to say that time and space will not allow. A few recognitions I can give you are: You were an AWESOME, Sibling, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Auntie, Friend, and so much more. I thank God everyday since hearing of your passing that I told you (when you could hear me) how much I LOVED you and what a great Auntie you were. You can never be replaced and always will be missed. Who will call me now the day after Christmas and sing HAPPY BIRTHDAY to me - No One. Only You did for as long as I can remember and this Birthday I will be turing 63 and will miss hearing from you.



Your Serivce was Beautiful and so were you - you know how proud you were. I commend my cousin's for doing such a Beautiful job in the current COVID-19 Pandemic and also arranging everything long distance.



Lastly, I will not say Rest in Peace, but simply Rest On as you were at Peace with the Lord ever since I have known you!



Love You Auntie,

Ms. Marilyn McMillan Williams

Marilyn M Williams Family December 22, 2020