Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eloise Rickenbacker
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Eloise Rickenbacker

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Eloise Rickenbacker, 63, of 4589 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Rickenbacker passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may visit the residence, 4589 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg. Masks are required when visiting the residence. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
the residence
4589 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg, SC
Sep
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cedar Grove AME Church
1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
you are forever in our prayers, sorry for your lose.We love you.
Eva Hill
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results