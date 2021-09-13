Eloise Rickenbacker

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Eloise Rickenbacker, 63, of 4589 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Rickenbacker passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may visit the residence, 4589 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg. Masks are required when visiting the residence. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

