Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eloise Rickenbaker
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Eloise Rickenbaker

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Eloise Rickenbaker, 63, of 4589 Maintrail Road, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence, 4589 Maintrail Road, Orangeburg. Masks are required when visiting the residence. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jeannette Barnwell and the Rickenbacker family you all are in our prayers
Larry & Judith CleckleY
September 13, 2021
Sorry for your lost but GOD knows best
Ruth Busby
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results