Emily Snipes Jameson

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Emily Snipes Jameson, 70, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Steve Dees will be officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews, Al Bates, Robert Bates and Douglas Walker; great-nephews, Allen Bates, Allie Bates and Wiggins Bates; and friends, Paul Bonnette and Clyde Whisenhunt.

Ms. Jameson, a native of Aiken, had lived in the Orangeburg area for over 52 years. She was a member of St. George Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, Training Union, served on the Hospitality Committee and held many other various positions at the church. Ms. Jameson was a licensed cosmetologist for 18 years. he then worked in the medical field for over 20 years. She owned her own interior design business and later worked with the elderly. Ms. Jameson served on the School Improvement Council for Edisto School District 4 for four years, helped with the Boy Scouts and was a hospice volunteer.

Survivors include her daughter, Sallye Jameson of Cope; son, William "Will" Jameson Jr. of Lake Wylie; grandchildren, Immie Halter, Caitlin Jackson and Caden Jameson; sister, Betty Bates Gray; and a sister friend, Kathy Bonnette. She was predeceased by her mother, Leila Jackson Snipes; her father, Ira Snipes; sisters, Mary Hoffman, Carolyn Scott and Louise Walker; and her brother, Wyman Young.

Family and friends may call or come by the residence of Sallye Jameson, 522 Oakland Road, Cope.

Memorials may be made to St. George Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.