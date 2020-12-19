Menu
Emma Ruth Downing
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home
12409 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Emma Ruth Downing

BROOKLYN. N.Y. – Graveside services for Ms. Emma Ruth Downing, 68, formerly of Bamberg, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

She passed away Dec. 16.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home.

Friends may call 803-245-2754 to extend their condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 19 to Dec. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home
My deepest sympathy. May God strengthen you all through this difficult time.
Katrenia Haynes-Wells
December 26, 2020
SINCER CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY
WILLIE JOE/GLORIA WASHINGTON SENECA SC
December 21, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences to you and you family
Thelma Woods-Killins (Jenkins)
December 19, 2020
