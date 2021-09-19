Eric Mack

HARLEYVILLE – Funeral services for Eric Mack, 48, of 123 Ann St., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home.

He died Sept. 14 following a brief illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.