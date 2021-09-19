Menu
Eric Mack
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Eric Mack

HARLEYVILLE – Funeral services for Eric Mack, 48, of 123 Ann St., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home.

He died Sept. 14 following a brief illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 19 to Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
