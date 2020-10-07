Eris McKenzie Wannamaker

ORANGEBURG -- Eris McKenzie Wannamaker, 96, of Orangeburg, transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on Oct. 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Mrs. Wannamaker was born in Richland County to the late Trelion McKenzie and Almyrta McElveen McKenzie Caulder, She graduated from Furman High School in Furman and received her RN degree from Tri-County Hospital School of Nursing in Orangeburg in 1944. It was here that she met her husband, the late Drayton T. (Tally) Wannamaker Jr. They married in 1944 and spent 67 years building a life together. During that time, she worked as a RN, then later with her husband in the family business, D.T. Wannamaker Battery Co. Mrs. Wannamaker was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Orangeburg since 1944 and was a member of the Couples Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Wannamaker is survived by two sons, Drayton T. "Buddy" Wannamaker III (Patricia) of Saluda and William E. "Bill" Wannamaker (Andree) of Columbia; a daughter, Dianne Wannamaker Braswell (Al) of Statesboro, Georgia; six grandchildren, Jamie W. Griffith (Pat), Dray Wannamaker (Becky) of Saluda, Kelly W. Murphy (Ed), Kristi W. Cannon (Spencer) of Mount Pleasant, Jeff Braswell (Allison) of Roswell, Georgia, and Gregg Braswell of Jacksonville, Florida;13 great-grandchildren, Charlie, Jonathan and Kris Griffith, McKenzie and Drayton Wannamaker, Elliott and Charlie Murphy, Wyatt and Will Cannon, Roe, Coley and Jack Braswell and Banks Braswell; a sister, Julia M. Lee of Pinehurst, North Carolina; and brothers, Franklin McKenzie of Beaufort, and Gerald McKenzie and Roy McKenzie of Florence. She was also known as "Grandma Eris" to Rylee Wofford of Orangeburg and Emily W. Evans of St. Matthews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Morningside of Orangeburg for the care they gave our mother.