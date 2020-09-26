Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ernest Brown Sikes

Ernest "Bunky" Brown Sikes

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ernest "Bunky" Brown Sikes, 86, of St. Matthews, passed away Sept. 25, 2020.

No services will be held at this time.

Mr. Sikes was born in St. Matthews to the late Archie Brown Sikes and Mamie Tallulah Fairey Sikes. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and was a retired farmer.

Survivors include his sister, Helen Wiles of Myrtle Beach; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend, L. W. Rast.

Memorials may be made to the Columbia VA Healthcare System, 6439 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.