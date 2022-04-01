Menu
Ernestine Jamison Blair
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street
Saint Matthews, SC
Viewing
Apr, 1 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
Ernestine Jamison Blair

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Ms. Ernestine Jamison Blair will be held at noon Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Word of Faith Christian Center, 163 Gressette Blvd., St. Matthews, with the Rev. Earl Clark officiating with interment to follow in the Brown Chapel AME Cemetery in Cameron.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the funeral home. Masks are required at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 1, 2022.
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
